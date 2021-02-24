WNCC’s Paul Panduro signs with NCAA Division II powerhouse Pittsburg State

Western Nebraska Community College’s Paul Panduro has been playing baseball since he was four years old and has been in the Scottsbluff community for all of his 21 years.

Panduro will continue part of that as he begins a new adventure next fall after signing to continue playing baseball at Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, a Division II powerhouse.

Panduro is excited that he gets to continue his baseball playing at the collegiate level. Panduro is the first in his family to go to college, so he just wants to make his family happy.

“Going to Pitt State will do a lot of things for me. It will open new beginnings and new doors, even get a degree in criminal justice,” Panduro said. “Being the first person to go to college in my family is really important and I just want to make my parents happy in going to Pitt State and getting my degree to continue my baseball career. It will be super hard. I am nervous because I never left Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in my life. I am 21 years old and never left. I think it will be good.”

Panduro said the decision was easy to play at Pittsburg State after seeing how the town supports the college.