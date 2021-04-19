WNCC soccer teams fall to NJC on Sunday

The WNCC men will next be in action Tuesday when they host Central Community College-Columbus at 3 p.m. The women will next be in action Friday and Saturday when they host Central Wyoming College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader at 1 and 3 p.m. followed by a women’s only game on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s home contest will be played on the Landers Soccer Complex practice fields because of high school soccer matches on the competition field.

“I believe it was not our best game, we missed some opportunities, but we fought until the end,” the sophomore said. “We had great chances of winning the game, but we ended up wasting [opportunities] Although we have a small number of athletes, I do not believe that this was the reason for our defeat. They were lucky in the last goal and unfortunately, we didn’t have a chance to reverse the score. Next weekend we have two important games and we will work hard to fix the mistakes we are making.”