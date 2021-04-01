WNCC soccer teams open season

“Right now it is about us,” he said. “Southeast is a new program, but they are right there close to Lincoln and they will have a bunch of good Nebraska kids that will be solid. We just have to go out and put our best face in the game. Right now, just coming in the spring with a lot of the internationals not able to get here with the traveling restrictions like Brazil where traditionally that is my bread and butter of getting higher level athletes to come in, this has been an interesting challenge. We are a little bit short on numbers so it will be a fight to get through the season. But, looking at the teams, they are solid. The women’s team is as good as they have been in a long time just without the numbers. It will be just how well we can perform with the numbers we have and that will say a lot of what we will be doing in the fall as well.”