WNCC softball captures two wins, gives coach Groves her 100th win

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of great young women and have had the privilege of attending weddings and birthdays, everything in between and that makes win 100 even more special. It’s an opportunity to reflect on them, on the journey we’ve had through all the wins and losses, one that once wore and who wears the numbers behind Cougar softball. Very thankful for my girls, past and present for everything they’ve given me, taught me, and shows me every day. Looking forward to the journey ahead. Together we go.”

Blanchard said they played well today to get the two wins after going 1-2 on Saturday on Sunday.

“The team really came together today,” Blanchard said. “We played for each other. Every single one of my teammates knew that they had a job to do and they found a way to get that job done. As a whole, we had something to prove to ourselves and we did that today. We worked extremely well as a team and we were able to end our weekend with a winning record.”

Even coach Groves was pleased with how her team came back and played on Monday.