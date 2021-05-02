WNCC softball claims two wins over Lamar

The second game saw WNCC score in four of the five innings while Chong tossed a 5-inning three hitter.

WNCC opened the scoring with a single run in the first Chong had a single that scored Blanchard with the first run.

The Cougars went up 2-0 with another run in the second. Hanafin earned a walk and scored on a Briana Henson single.

WNCC added four more runs in the third. Butterfield led off with a single that that she ended up on third after the outfielder misplayed the ball. Chong then earned a walk and both Butterfield and Chong scored on a Coffman single. Hanafin then walked to put two on. Bakel singled home Coffman and then Henson singled home Hanafin for the 6-0 lead.

Lamar came back with two runs in the third on just one hit to slice the led to 6-2.

WNCC didn’t score in the fourth. It was the fifth inning that WNCC put the game away as Henson led off with a single to shallow right field. Schweitzer followed with a double to score Henson. Blanchard reached base after being plucked by a pitch. Butterfield then hit a shot to outfield that the outfielder made a diving attempt but missed the ball all together and the ball rolled to the fence for the 3-run inside-the-park home to end the game on the 8-run rule.