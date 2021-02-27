WNCC softball drops games at Western Texas

SYNDER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Western Texas College in Synder, Texas Saturday afternoon.
The first game saw Western Texas use a big third inning in registering the 16-3 win.
The second game was a one-run contest with both teams battling tooth and nail. WNCC scored runs in five of the seven innings but came up short 6-5 to the Western Texas Westerners.
The second game was the good contest. WNCC scored two runs in the first as Lexi Butterfield singled to score Bailey Blanchard for the first run. Butterfield scored the second run on an Emma Schweitzer sacrifice fly.
Western Texas came back to score three in the bottom of the first for a 3-2 lead. WNCC tied the game with a single run in the third as Erin Hanafin scores Ausborn with a Fielder’s Choice hit.
Western Texas answered with two in the third to go up 5-3.
WNCC didn’t quit as they scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The fourth saw Ashley Quinn get on with a single and scored on a 2-out passed ball. The fifth saw Bella Coffman scoring on an error to tie the game.
WNCC didn’t score in the sixth as the loaded the bases with two outs, but couldn’t get in a run. Western Texas scored the go-ahead run in the sixth to lead 6-5 heading to the seventh. WNCC put two on, but couldn’t get the tying run in to fall in the second game.
WNCC and Western Texas combined for 21 hits with WNCC getting 10. Quinn led the way with four singles with a run scored. Lexi Butterfield had two hits in the contest.
The second contest saw WNCC open with two runs in the first as Cheyenne Ausborn had a 2-run single to go up 2-0.
Western Texas responded with three in the first and then added eight in the third and five in the fourth for a 16-2 lead.
WNCC was outhit in the contest 12-5. Ausborn and Blanchard each had two hits. Both hitters had doubles while Ausborn had three RBIs.
Game 1
WNCC 200 01 – 3 5 3
W. Texas 308 5x – 16 12 0
LP – Ashley Quinn.
2B – Cheyenne Ausborn, Bailey Blanchard.
Game 2
WNCC 201 110 0 – 5 10 4
W. Texas 302 001 x – 6 11 5
LP – Lexi Butterfield.