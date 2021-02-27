WNCC softball drops games at Western Texas

SYNDER, Texas – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team dropped a doubleheader to Western Texas College in Synder, Texas Saturday afternoon.

The first game saw Western Texas use a big third inning in registering the 16-3 win.

The second game was a one-run contest with both teams battling tooth and nail. WNCC scored runs in five of the seven innings but came up short 6-5 to the Western Texas Westerners.

The second game was the good contest. WNCC scored two runs in the first as Lexi Butterfield singled to score Bailey Blanchard for the first run. Butterfield scored the second run on an Emma Schweitzer sacrifice fly.

Western Texas came back to score three in the bottom of the first for a 3-2 lead. WNCC tied the game with a single run in the third as Erin Hanafin scores Ausborn with a Fielder’s Choice hit.

Western Texas answered with two in the third to go up 5-3.

WNCC didn’t quit as they scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings. The fourth saw Ashley Quinn get on with a single and scored on a 2-out passed ball. The fifth saw Bella Coffman scoring on an error to tie the game.