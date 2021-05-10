WNCC softball ends season finishing third at regionals

ALAMOSA, Colo. – The Western Nebraska Community College softball team fought to the end with an impressive run at the Region IX softball tournament in Alamosa, Colorado, Monday.

In the end, the Cougars ran out of gas after upending McCook Community College 16-11 before falling to Trinidad State Junior College 11-7 to finish the tournament with a 3-2 record.

The team finished the season with just nine players for the last month and a half and battled through injuries.

WNCC head coach Katie Groves couldn’t be more proud of the way her team played at regionals.

“As a coach I couldn’t be more proud of a group of girls because of what they were capable of doing and what they ended up doing,” Groves said. “They started off the year a little beat up and broken up and throughout the year they faced a ton of adversity and never quit, never gave up on themselves or each other. And, this group of young ladies, came out much better people and ball players and I never could be more proud of a group as a coach.”

The Cougars finished the season at 13-21, but it was how they finished that had Coach Groves excited for next year.