The Western Nebraska Community College softball team opens its season with six games in Texas this weekend.

The Cougars return plenty of talent from a year ago as they aim to capture a Region IX title in May.

Chloe Cronquist, a third-year player from Idaho, is excited to get the season started under first-year coach Courtney Medina.

“We are excited to finally get to show off all our talents and how hard we have worked,” the sophomore from Blackfoot, Idaho, said. “We have good team chemistry and everyone is important to watch. We have a very strong offense and defense. I think we will go very far this year. We have such a good team dynamic.”

Medina is no stranger to WNCC softball. She played for the Cougars in 2015 and 2016, winning two Region IX titles, and then was an assistant coach for the Cougars in 2019, also winning a regional title.

“We are talented but what is special about this group is their work ethic and their grit to get a job done and done well,” Medina said. “We have a tremendous amount of depth in just about every position. We have a very versatile pitching staff and all three of them work well with all three of our catchers so it’s nice to know that we have a team full of athletes that will play anywhere in order to do a job for their teammates. They are very selfless in that respect.”

The Cougars face Temple College and Cisco College on Friday. That is followed by games against Coastal Bend College and Western Oklahoma State College on Saturday.

WNCC finishes out the road trip with a double-header at Odessa College on Sunday.

The Cougars open their home schedule March 11-12 when Lamar Community College comes to Volunteer Field.

The Cougars have an experienced squad with 12 of the players returning from a year ago. The only newcomers are a freshman in Devyin Priselac of Ft. Collins, Colorado.

The other newcomer is a transfer from Northeastern Junior College as Avery Fox, a Scottsbluff High graduate, returns back to the area.

The Cougars have depth at all the positions this season. The pitching staff should be strong with three veteran throwers in DesaRae Woolsey, Fox, and Caley Leslie.

“The biggest key for us is to just work together as a cohesive unit and have everyone own their role and knowing that role is going to change game to game,” Medina said. “This group has a really good bond when it comes to how they interact on and off the field. We have good team chemistry and I think if we keep that at the forefront of what we are doing that can help make us very successful.”