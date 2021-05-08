WNCC softball splits contests at regionals

TRINIDAD, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College softball team will play another day at the Region IX softball tournament in Trinidad, Colorado, after splitting contests on Saturday.

In WNCC’s first game of the tournament, the Cougars gave up one or two runs in the first four innings in falling to McCook Community College 6-1.

That pushed the Cougars to an elimination game against Luna Community College later that afternoon and WNCC scored three times in the second and added single runs in the last three innings to get the 6-3 win.

WNCC will play Sunday at 10:30 a.m. against Otero Junior College, who fell to Trinidad State Junior College Saturday afternoon.

The first game saw WNCC not allow the big innings, but the Cougars couldn’t get the bats going in getting just two hits in the contest.

McCook plated two in the first and then added single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings to hold a 5-0 lead.

WNCC broke the ice with a run in the sixth as Bailey Blanchard and Lexi Butterfield each walked. Chayden Chong then scored Blanchard with a sacrifice fly. Later, Bella Coffman and Mackenzie Bakel each walked to load the bases, but the Cougars couldn’t score any more runs.