WNCC softball takes two from Luna

Schweitzer said in both games, the hitters made adjustments when they stepped into the batter’s box.

“In our games, our offense was making the adjustments we needed and always staying up in the dugout,” she said. “We kept each other going and supporting one another.”

Defensively, Chong tossed a 3-hitter in not allowing a run in getting the win from the circle.

Offensively, the Cougars finished with 13 hits including three home runs and four doubles. Bakel led the offense with a 4-for-4 game with three runs scored and a double. Blanchard and Butterfield each had two hits. Butterfield had two doubles with three RBIs and a run scored, while Blanchard had a home run with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Coffman and Schweitzer each had two RBIs with each getting a round-tripper.

The Cougars started the offensive early, scoring three runs in the first inning. Bakel started things with a single and scored on a Butterfield double. Butterfield waltzed across the plate as Coffman blasted a 2-run home run for the 3-0 lead.

WNCC added another three runs in the third as Blanchard led off the third with a solo shot. Bakel followed with a double. Schweitzer made it 6-0 as the catcher delivered a 2-out, 2-run home run.