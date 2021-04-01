WNCC tops McCook 3-1 to advance to Region IX title game

“Tomorrow’s [Friday] game means a lot to us,” Cordero said. “We have the mentality to win and again to play as a team with a lot of energy. It will be a good game but we have prepared a lot for this.”

It will be a battle against a NJC team that is ranked 12th in the nation. WNCC already beat NJC once this season and the second match they were supposed to play March 23 as the Cougars final home game was canceled because NJC had COVID issues. Still, Cordero said they have to worry about how they play come Friday afternoon.

“The most important thing is to play as a team with each one of use doing their job and with a lot of energy and having the mentality of winning,” Cordero said.

WNCC knew the McCook match was not going to be easy and the first set was a battle with McCook winning 26-24. WNCC, however, won the next three. Cordero said they did play well in the match, especially in the final three sets.

“We played very well. We all wanted to win and we played as a team with each one of us doing their job,” she said. “Our energy was very good. Although we lost the first set, the second and other sets we fought for every point.”