WNCC tops Southeast at regionals

Jones said that was definitely a key moment in the game.

“That was a great play,” Jones said. “The ball was hit hard and Jay had to go to his right a little bit and it led him right into third base. He steps on third and then kept himself under control and has a really good throw to home. It was an outstanding play and got us out of trouble.”

While the defense was playing strong, so was the pitching staff. Panduro went six strong innings in striking out nine in scattering six hits and allowing three runs. Panduro only walked two. Baez then came in and tossed three strong innings to get the save. Baez allowed just one run and three hits, while striking out six.

“Paul and Harold were really good. Both guys were outstanding. They got themselves in a few jams, but never panicked. They always kept their emotions under control and they delivered some rally big pitches when they needed to.”

Offensively, the Cougars did enough good things to score when they needed to.

WNCC scored first with two runs in the first. Caleb Coats started the game with a single followed by Luis Alcantara reaching base after getting hit by a pitch. Joey Olson then scored both runners with a sharp single to right field for the 2-0 lead.