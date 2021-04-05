WNCC volleyball earns No. 9 seed at nationals

The bottom half of WNCC’s side of the bracket will pit No. 4 Utah State Eastern (23-5) against No. 13 Missouri State West Plains (17-5) and No. 5 Iowa Western Community College 22-3) against No. 12 Wallace State-Hanceville (34-0).

NJC’s bottom side of the bracket pits No. 3 Snow College (23-2) against No. 14 Barton Community College (25-4) and No. 6 Florida Southwestern State (20-6) against No. 11 Navarro College (20-6).

Navarro and Utah State Eastern earned at-large bids into the tournament.

The tournament runs through Saturday, April 17 with the championship slated for 6 p.m. The other place contests will take place before hand. Once a team loses once, they cannot come back to earn a national championship. The most they can get is third place as the lowest as ninth for the winner of the consolation bracket.

This will be the fourth meeting between WNCC and Blinn with Blinn holding a 2-1 advantage. WNCC beat the Buccaneers at the 2010 national tournament in West Plains 25-22, 25-21, 25-21. Blinn defeated the Cougars on Oct. 4, 2014, 25-21, 25-15, 25-13, and also beat the Cougars in five sets on Oct. 4, 2013, 23-25, 14-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-11. That 2010 win against Blinn was the first-round of nationals and that was the year WNCC won the national title.