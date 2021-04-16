WNCC volleyball ends season at nationals

Boggs said the two matches were different as the second match, the Cougars kept digging themselves holes and it was hard to climb out of the holes.

“The first game today, we were working very well together. We had great cohesive and positive energy,” she said. “During the second game, we were lacking in energy and kept finding ourselves in a hole at the start of the game.”

That first match with Lawson was epic with plenty of fight. WNCC finished with 64 kills with three players with double-figure kills. Cordero’s 23 led the way followed by Schaub with 16 and Anuhea Kaohi with 14. WNCC hit .260 for the match.

A big key in the win was the team’s serving. The Cougars finished with eight total aces and Alex Hernandez finished with seven aces and 20 points. Boggs also had 10 points with an ace, while Kaohi had nine points and two aces.

WNCC also blocked well, finishing with one solo and 10 assist blocks. Hernandez had the solo block and three assists, while Kaohi, Schaub, and Angel Nahinu each had two assisted blocks.

Andrea Tsvetanova had 12 set assists and Boggs tallied 41 set assists.

WNCC dropped the first set 25-19 and not much to talk about as they never could get any big runs together.