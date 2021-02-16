WNCC volleyball falls to Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – The 9th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team traveled to Casper College and fell in straight sets 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 Tuesday night.

The Cougars couldn’t find any rhythm in the match. In the first set, WNCC led 8-4 on an Alex Hernandez point, but Casper came back to grab a 12-11 lead and then went up 18-13 on back-to-back ace serves. Casper won the first 25-19.

The second set was a battle. WNCC held a 20-19 lead but saw Casper take the lead at 21-20 on an ace serve and pushed the service run to 22-20. Casper won the second set 25-21.

The third set saw WNCC open a 16-11 lead and led 17-12 before Casper went on a 7-point service run as the T-Birds took a 19-18 lead. WNCC regained the lead at 20-19 on an ace. Casper came back to grab a 23-22 lead before the set was tied at 23-23. Casper got the final two points to win the match 25-23.

Karen Cordero led the Cougars with a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs. Anuhea Kaohi finished with a near double-double with nine kills and nine digs. She also had five points.