WNCC volleyball moves to No. 5 in the nation

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team won three games over the weekend and made one of the biggest moves in the NJCAA national polls that were released, climbing seven spots and landing in the Top 5.

The Cougars, 6-1 on the season, rose seven spots from last week’s ranking of No. 12 to No. 5. Daytona State College had the biggest jump in the rankings, moving 10 spots from No. 17 to No. 7 this week.

Sophomore Olivia Schaub said the move to No. 5 came as a surprise to the team.

“Finding out that we are ranked 5th in the nation was such a surreal moment,” Schaub said. “It feels amazing to even be in the rankings at all, so to be in the top five is such an honor. We have been working very hard for this and I am just really proud of my team and coaches.”

WNCC made the climb to the top five after taking out Casper College, the College of Southern Idaho, and Central Wyoming College in four sets at the Central Wyoming Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars only setback on the season was a season-opening, five-set defeat to Eastern Wyoming College, which is also in the rankings.