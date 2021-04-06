WNCC volleyball players earn Region IX tournament honors

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team had a number of players earn accolades after the Region IX tourney was completed.
Sophomore Karen Cordero picked up two big awards. Cordero was named the Region IX South Player of the Year. Cordero was also named the Region IX tournament MVP. Cordero finished the tournament with 60 kills and 30 digs in the three matches, including 23 kills in a championship-match win over Northeastern Junior College.
Cordero leads the NJCAA in total kills with 520 kills this season for a 4.91 set average. She had 969 kills in her career and needs 31 to become one of just 12 players to register 1,000 careers in her career.
WNCC setter Andrea Tsvetanova also picked up a big award, being named the Region IX South Setter of the Year. Tsvetanova had a big year, finishing with 1,203 assists for a 10.84 average.
Binny Canales was also awarded the Region IX South Coach of the Year honor.
Northeastern Junior College’s Jade Feather was named the Libero of the Year as well as the Freshman of the Year.
The Region IX South All-Region team saw four Cougars on the squad. Besides Cordero and Tsvetanova, also making the 15-player team were Olivia Schaub and Anuhea Kaohi.
Schaub had a remarkable sophomore season tallying 241 kills. As a freshman, Schaub had just 54 kills. Schaub has netted double-figure kills in 11 of the last 14 matches, including 15 kills each in wins over North Platte Community College and Lamar Community College.
Kaohi was another player that elevated her game this past season. Kaohi, who is among one of the leaders in the NJCAA in kills, has tallied 356 kills and 297 digs.
Other members of the Region IX South team include Fernanda Canedo, Emily Barr, and Jordan Jerome of McCook; Christina Pettigrew, Sydney Crites, Andrelija Draskovic and Jade Feather of NJC; and Kristine Teivane, Reyna Isenbart, and Ingrid Ferrari of Otero Junior College.
Four Cougars also made the Region IX Tournament All-Tournament Team. Besides Cordero, who was the tournament’s MVP, other Cougars making the tournament team included Tsvetanova, Alex Hernandez and Angel Nahinu.
Other members of the All-Tournament team included Crites, Pettigrew, and Olivia Himmel of NJC; Mackenzie Templeton and Sofie Langer of Central Wyoming College; Shelby Veenstra and Rigan McInerney of Laramie County Community College; Gestemani Carrasco and Kristine Teivane of Otero; and Fernanda Canedo and Emily Barr of McCook.
The North All-Region teams were also announced. Eastern Wyoming College’s J’Adore Hayes was named the Libero of the Year. Casper College earned the other awards. Kamille Nate was named the Setter of the Year and Freshman of the Year, while Jana Gilic was named the North Player of the Year. Casper coach Angel Sharman was named the North Coach of the Year.
The North All-Region team members included Gilic, Nate, Olivia Muir and Jada Suguturaga of Casper; Mackenzie Templeton, and Ava Rasmussen of Central Wyoming; J’Adore Hayes and Alyssa Parmelee of Eastern Wyoming; Shelby Veenstra, Rigan McInerney, Kalme Moncavo, and Kyla Childers of Laramie County; and Paige Weimer of Northwest College.