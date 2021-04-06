WNCC volleyball players earn Region IX tournament honors

The Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team had a number of players earn accolades after the Region IX tourney was completed.

Sophomore Karen Cordero picked up two big awards. Cordero was named the Region IX South Player of the Year. Cordero was also named the Region IX tournament MVP. Cordero finished the tournament with 60 kills and 30 digs in the three matches, including 23 kills in a championship-match win over Northeastern Junior College.

Cordero leads the NJCAA in total kills with 520 kills this season for a 4.91 set average. She had 969 kills in her career and needs 31 to become one of just 12 players to register 1,000 careers in her career.

WNCC setter Andrea Tsvetanova also picked up a big award, being named the Region IX South Setter of the Year. Tsvetanova had a big year, finishing with 1,203 assists for a 10.84 average.

Binny Canales was also awarded the Region IX South Coach of the Year honor.

Northeastern Junior College’s Jade Feather was named the Libero of the Year as well as the Freshman of the Year.

The Region IX South All-Region team saw four Cougars on the squad. Besides Cordero and Tsvetanova, also making the 15-player team were Olivia Schaub and Anuhea Kaohi.

