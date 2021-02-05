WNCC volleyball split matches at McCook tourney

Also for the Cougars, Olivia Schaub had six kills; Macey Boggs had seven set assists and two points; Alex Hernandez had four kills, eight digs, and four points; Andrea Tsvetanova had 31 sets assists, three aces, and four points, and Angel Nahinu had three kills and four digs.

The Seward match was a match-up of two top 10 teams and both teams played like Top 10 ranked teams. The first set saw WNCC up 24-23 before Cordero had a kill for the set winner.

The second set saw WNCC get five points from Hernandez to the set at 18. WNCC led 21-19 before Seward came back to grab a 24-22 lead. The set was tied at 24-24 before the Saints won the set 26-24.

The third set was dominated by WNCC as they went up 11-4 and led 15-5 after three Gillen points. WNCC won 25-14 after three Kaohi points.

The fourth set was another back and forth set. WNCC led 6-4 and 9-5 on two Hernandez points. Seward came back to grab a 13-12 lead and led 18-15. WNCC tied the set at 19 on two Gillen points, but Seward served the final points for the 25-19 win.

The fifth set saw WNCC dominated as they led 11-4 after six points from Mariah Fukamoto. Seward came bac and tied things at 12-12. WNCC got a Cordero kill, and the set was tied at 14 and 15 before Seward got the final two points for the match winner.