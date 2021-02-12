WNCC volleyball splits matches at EWC tourney

TORRINGTON, Wyo. – The 8th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team split a pair of matches at the EWC Lancer Invite on Friday.

The Cougars opened the EWC tourney with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 win over North Platte Community College. WNCC then faced No. 4 Utah State-Eastern and fell in straight sets 25-22, 31-29, 25-15.

WNCC will wrap up the tourney Saturday with two matches when they face Casper College at 8 a.m. and Laramie County Community College at noon.

In the first match against North Platte, the Cougars had a balanced output. Karen Cordero led the team in kills with 16. Cordero also tallied four digs and three points.

Anabelle Gillen had a near double-double with 15 digs and nine points while Anuhea Kaohi had 12 digs, seven points, and two points.

Andrea Tsvetanova did have a double-double as the sophomore setter tallied 37 set assists and 10 points. She also finished with eight digs and four aces.

Also for the Cougars Olivia Schaub finished with five kills and two points; Alex Hernandez had nine digs, seven kills and two points, and Holleigh Jaime had four points.