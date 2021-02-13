WNCC volleyball team captures a pair of wins Saturday

TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The 8th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team went 3-1 in the Lancer Invitational over the weekend.

The Cougars went 1-1 on Friday when they topped North Platte Community College but fell to No. 4 Utah State-Eastern. Saturday was a better showing for the Cougar volleyball team as they captured two big wins.

WNCC opened Saturday with a hard-fought, 5-set win over Casper College 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 15-10 and then closed out the day with a sweep over Laramie County Community College 25-18, 25-21, 25-21.

The Casper contest was a battle between two teams that will see each other again on Tuesday when the Cougars head to Casper. Saturday’s contest was back and forth. WNCC lost the opening set 25-21 but rebounded with a 25-19 in in set two.

Casper came back and went up 2-1 in sets after taking the third. WNCC didn’t die as they took the fourth set 25-17 and the then won the fifth 15-10.

Three Cougars had double-doubles in the win. Karen Cordero led the way with 27 kills and also had 12 digs with seven points. Anuhea Kaohi had a near triple-double. Kaohi had 15 kills, 15 digs and had nine points. She also had three aces.