WNCC volleyball team downs Casper, CSI in classic

RIVERTON, Wyo. – The 12-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team won their win streak to five matches after earning a pair of four-set wins over Casper College and the College of Southern Idaho on Friday in the Central Wyoming Classic in Riverton, Wyoming.

The Cougars opened the day as Karen Cardero tallied 25 kills in a 23-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 win over Casper. Cardero followed that up with another 25-kill performance as the Cougars toppled College of Southern Idaho 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

It was the Cougars fifth straight win after opening the season with a loss to Eastern Wyoming last Friday. Alex Hernandez, who had double-doubles in both matches on Friday, said she is proud of her team of how they have played in the last five matches.

“I’m so proud of my team and the winning streak we have,” the sophomore said. “I think our passing is a key part of all of our wins this far and I think that we’re only going to get more and more comfortable in the rotation we’re playing in. We have such a great team with so many weapons which really helps with opening the net up to let our hitters take big swings.”