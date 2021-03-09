WNCC volleyball team sweeps Casper

The 9th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team topped Casper College in straight sets for their 18th victory of the season Tuesday night at Cougar Palace.

WNCC, who lost to Casper at their place on Feb. 16 in straight sets, had strong serving, clutch hitting, and good defense in getting the 25-21, 25-12, 25-23 win over the Thunderbirds.

Olivia Schaub, who had eight kills in the win, said it was a good performance from her team.

“I definitely think we had the home court advantage with which helped a lot. This is only our second home game of the season so we are really excited to be at home and play at home,” Schaub said. “ I think serving, passing, and the offense and defense overall. Everything came together and we played really well.”

Schaub said it was a big difference the last time they faced Casper when they lost to the Thunderbirds.

“A big difference was that our serving and passing was a lot better,” the Gering High graduate said. “And we switched up the offense a little bit so everyone was getting set and we weren’t getting blocked as much.’