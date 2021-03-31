WNCC volleyball team tops EWC at regionals

WNCC head coach Binny Canales said his team played alright, but they need to get sharper in the next matches.

“We need to play better. Our passing wasn’t as sharp as we wanted,” he said. “We stayed aggressive which was good, but we need to elevate our game more every time we play from now on.”

The Cougars won the match by getting runs of two or three points and holding EWC’s runs down. WNCC led from start to finish in the first set and only trailed once in the second set. The third set saw a multitude of lead changes.

Canales said they need to work on getting longer service runs.

“We weren’t getting runs for five or six points like the last time we played them,” he said. “This one was we would get a couple points and then they would get a point. It was just be going back and forth. We have to take more control.”

WNCC started the match off with a Cordero kill and two Andrea Tsvetanova points. WNCC led 5-3 after an EWC point, but Boggs went on a 3-point service run to push the Cougar lead 10-3. The Lancers came back and sliced the lead to 12-9 and later 13-10, but WNCC had 2-point service runs to go up 17-12. That was when EWC missed a serve and Boggs served another point for a 19-13 lead.