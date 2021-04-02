WNCC volleyball team tops NJC for Region IX title

Schaub said this was a special win for the team after coming so close a year ago.

“It means the entire world to us to win regionals,” she said. “We have worked so hard and put in lots of hours in the gym to get where we are. We are excited to bring the title back home!”

Canales said the first set was a nightmare, but the team responded and played well after that.

“The first set was a nightmare,” he said. “They fought back and grew up a lot between set one and set two. They just kept fighting. We knew we weren’t as bad as the score in the first set so we had to settle down and start playing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schaub said the key to the win was their passing.

“The key for the win was our passing,” she said. “Without a pass you can’t set or hit. Our back row did an awesome job stepping up at the end of the game.”

The first set was not good as NJC won 25-12.

The second set was a battle. The two South Sub-region teams were tied at 17-17 when Cordero hammered a kill and Andrea Tsvetanova had three points for a 21-17 lead. NJC came back to tie the set at 23-23, but Anuhea Kaohi had a kills and Macey Boggs served the final point to give WNCC the 25-23 win.