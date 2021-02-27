WNCC volleyball team wins top-15 battle over NJC

NJC is not an easy place to play because of the environment of crowd noise. Even with a limited fanbase because of the COVID precaution, it was loud.

“Something that stands out for the team is the energy we had during the game because we managed to deal with the crowd and stay focused even through all the comments we had and the external noise as well which was very important for our win today,” Tsvetanova said. “We still need to work a lot and improve every day as a team team.”

WNCC had plenty of offensive power in the win with some nice defense against last year’s Region IX champions.

WNCC had three with double digit kills. Karen Cordero led the team with 19 kills. She also had 13 digs with seven points and two solo blocks. Anuhea Kaohi tallied 13 kills with four digs, while Olivia Schaub had 12 kills.

WNCC committed just 20 hitting errors in the four sets and most of them came in the third set in which they lost.

The first set saw the two ranked teams tied five times, but WNCC never trailed in the match. The two teams were knotted at 10-10 when Tsvetanova had two service points. NJC cut the deficit to one, 13-12, but a Cordero kill and three Alex Hernandez points put WNCC up 17-12.