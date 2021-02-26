WNCC volleyball topples Lamar

The 11th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College volleyball team returned home after a month on the road and gave the spectators an impressive win over Lamar Community College in straight sets 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 in a South Sub-region match at Cougar Palace Friday night.

Mariah Fukamoto, who had nine digs and 12 points, said it was a good team win for the 15-4 Cougars.

“I thought the team played really good,” the freshman from Hawaii said. “I would say our passes were pretty good and our sets were really good. I say the hitters really executed on the sets really well. We played as a team and we were out there to have fun.”

The Cougars opened the season at home with a crossover tournament but fans were not allowed. After four weeks on the road playing, the players were excited to play in front of their home crowd.

Fukamoto said for her and some of the others, it was nerve racking never have played in front of the home crowd before.

“It was kind of scary because this was my first time playing on this court in a home game [with spectators],” she said. “I was nervous and so was everyone because fans make people nervous. We just wanted to show everyone that we could do it and we can beat teams if we play to our full potential.”