WNCC volleyball wins twice at McCook Tourney

McCOOK – The Western Nebraska Community College finished the McCook tournament with a 3-1 record after claiming two wins on Saturday.

The Cougars opened the day with a sweep over Colby Community College 25-22, 26-24, 25-15 behind a 19-kill attack from Karen Cordero.

WNCC wrapped up the tournament with a hard-fought, four-set win over Garden City Community College 25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 25-20 behind 20 kills from Anuhea Kaohi and 19 from Cordero.

WNCC, 9-2, will be back in action next Friday and Saturday when they compete in the EWC tournament where they will play four matches. The Cougars will face North Platte Community College and Utah State-Eastern on Friday at noon and 2 p.m. and then on Saturday they will take on Casper College at 8 a.m. and Laramie County Community College at noon.

The first match against Colby was a battle for the first two sets. Colby controlled the momentum early in set one, leading 9-4. WNCC came back to take a 15-13 lead on three Andrea Tsvetanova points. It was short-lived as Colby had a 5-point service run to lead 20-16 and later led 21-17.

Things changed after that with Alex Hernandez serving five points for a 23-21 WNCC lead. Cordero finished off the first set for the Cougars with a kill and the 25-22 win.