WNCC women advance to semis with win over LCCC

LA JUNTA, Colo. — The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball advanced to the semifinals of the Region IX Tournament with a 75-61 win over Laramie County Community College Thursday in La Junta, Colorado.

The Cougars advance to face No. 3 and 21-0 Casper College on Friday at 4 p.m. Casper had an easy win over Northeastern Junior College, winning 94-59.

WNCC’s win was not easy by any means, especially in the first half where LCCC led the entire first half. The two teams were tied just once in the first half at 3-3.

After that tie, LCCC went on a 9-0 run to lead 12-3 and led 15-7 before WNCC came back to cut the lead to 15-12 on a Martrice Brooks bucket. The Golden Eagles led 20-12 at halftime.

LCCC kept playing tough in the second quarter, leading 32-20. That was when WNCC went on a 10-0 run which included back-to-back buckets by Lidsey Mahoukou. LCCC closed out the half leading 39-32.

While WNCC had trouble hitting shots in the first half, things were totally different in the second half as the Cougars dominated play in the final 20 minutes. LCCC hit the first bucket of the third quarter and then WNCC went to work, scoring the next seven points, including Payton Fields nailing the first trey of the game for the Cougars.