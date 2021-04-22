WNCC women come up short to Three Rivers

WNCC didn’t stop fighting to start the second as Shanti Henry nailed a trey to cut the lead to 21-18. A Panem bucket kept the Cougar deficit to 25-20. After that, Three Rivers outscored the Cougars 19-5 to lead 44-25 at halftime.

Henry, who had six points in the game, said it took the team a little longer than they wanted to find that magical groove the they had in wins on Monday against Iowa Western and Tuesday against top-seeded Jones College.

“The first half was pretty rough for us and it took us a little longer than normal to adjust to the other team’s defense,” Henry, a sophomore from Wichita, Kansas, said. “The second half was our half we really showed that we weren’t ready to go home.”

The way they came back in the second half was something that Henry was proud of her team.

“I’m really proud of the team,” Henry said. “I came to Texas and showed them that we belong here. Playing at nationals was a great experience. It was great competition and great athletes at the tournament.”

The Cougars’ second half showed that they belonged at nationals as Three Rivers came oh-so-close of suffering their first defeat with the way the Cougars came out after halftime.