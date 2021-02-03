WNCC women fall to Casper in double overtime

The third quarter was dominated by WNCC as they outscored Casper 21-11 to grab a 58-50 lead, setting up a dramatic fourth quarter.

The Cougars built a 10-point lead at one time only to watch Casper come bolting back, grabbing a 70-68 lead. Ky Buell nailed a 3-pointer to put the Cougars back on top at 71-70. Moments later, Casper took a 73-71 lead on two free throws. Douglas answered right back with 19 seconds to play with two free throws to tie the game.

Casper then turned the ball over with 2.4 seconds to play, giving the Cougars a chance at a game-winning shot. The Cougars, however, got called for a 5-second call, handing the ball to Casper, but Casper couldn’t do anything, forcing overtime.

Mahoukou scored the first points of the overtime period with two free throws. Casper tied it at 75 only to watch Mahoukou put the Cougars up 77-75 on two more free throws. Casper fought back to grab a 78-77 lead on three free throws with 46 seconds to play. Mahoukou, who scored 23 points on the night, hit a bucket with 27 seconds to play to give the Cougars the 79-78 lead. Casper came back and had a chance to win the game at the line, but only sank one of two charity tosses with 1.2 seconds to play to force a second overtime.