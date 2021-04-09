WNCC women fall to Casper in semifinals at regionals

The Cougars carried that momentum into the fourth quarter where they led 70-66 before Casper went on a 12-0 run that included three 3-pointers for a 78-70 lead.

WNCC kept fighting as the two squads traded basketball like two prize fighters. WNCC cut the lead to five points, 89-84 on a Buell trey and then sliced the lead to four, 91-87 on a Douglas 3-pointer. But, late free throws was the difference as Casper went on to get the win.

Both squads combined for 21 3-pointers. Casper had 11 while WNCC had 10, nine of which came in the second half. Douglas buried four treys while Buell had three. WNCC’s other treys came from Panem, Shanti Henry, and Martrice Brooks.

Free throw shooting was the difference as the Cougars were just a little over 58 percent from the charity stripe at 15 of 26 while Casper made 12 more free throws than the Cougars at 27 of 33 for 82 percent.

WNCC had three players in double figures. Douglas led the way with 35 points. The freshman point guard had 18 in the first half and 17 in the second half. Douglas scored 15 of those 17 in the fourth quarter. Douglas also had four treys and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Mahoukou and Buell each had 12 points while Brooks and Panem were next in line with nine points.