WNCC women fall to College of Southern Idaho

The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College’s women’s basketball team hit a setback Thursday night after suffering a loss to 25th-ranked College of Southern Idaho. After quickly taking the lead in the first quarter, WNCC battled back and forth throughout the entire game with a total of nine lead changes, but couldn’t finish it off.

Head coach Chad Gibney said the team let the Eagles take advantage of their mistakes down the stretch.

“We kind of made poor decisions with the ball, turning it over at important times,” he said, “and they were really able to capitalize at the biggest moments.”

The game was all tied up at 41 at the half. Momentum shifted in favor of WNCC after a bucket from Isabelle Cook broke the four and a half minute silence WNCC started the second half with. A steal by Payton Fields at the baseline under WNCC’s full-court pressure with 1:32 left in the third quarter resulted in WNCC’s first lead change of the quarter. Fields kicked it back to Ky Buell who drove in for lay-up and drew the foul, giving WNCC a 53-50 lead.

WNCC ended the third quarter with a two-point lead over CSI, 59-57.