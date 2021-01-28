WNCC women fall to College of Southern Idaho

The 14th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College’s women’s basketball team hit a setback Thursday night after suffering a loss to 25th-ranked College of Southern Idaho. After quickly taking the lead in the first quarter, WNCC battled back and forth throughout the entire game with a total of nine lead changes, but couldn’t finish it off.
Head coach Chad Gibney said the team let the Eagles take advantage of their mistakes down the stretch.
“We kind of made poor decisions with the ball, turning it over at important times,” he said, “and they were really able to capitalize at the biggest moments.”
The game was all tied up at 41 at the half. Momentum shifted in favor of WNCC after a bucket from Isabelle Cook broke the four and a half minute silence WNCC started the second half with. A steal by Payton Fields at the baseline under WNCC’s full-court pressure with 1:32 left in the third quarter resulted in WNCC’s first lead change of the quarter. Fields kicked it back to Ky Buell who drove in for lay-up and drew the foul, giving WNCC a 53-50 lead.
WNCC ended the third quarter with a two-point lead over CSI, 59-57.
The fourth quarter was a lot of back and forth from the two teams, but at 58.7 seconds left in the final quarter, CSI was up by three. With an extra lay-up and a freethrow from CSI’s Kaitlin Burgess, CSI took the lead 80-74 with 14.7 seconds to go.
All hope wasn’t lost yet as WNCC’s Alejah Douglas pulls up for a three-pointer at the top of the key coming out of a time out with 7.1 seconds remaining. But it just wasn’t enough. Burgess added one more free throw at the end to give the final score 81-77 in favor of CSI.
Douglas led WNCC, and the game, with 26 points, followed by Buell with 13. The Lady Cougars shot 37% from the field, compared to the Eagles’ nearly 58%. They were also outrebounded by CSI 41-39.
Gibney said despite the loss, the team plans to take a little break after playing their fifth game in eight days, and then get right back at it.
The Lady Cougars will be back in action Tuesday, Feb. 2, to face off against Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, followed by a match up against host team Casper College the next day.
WNCC 41 36 — 77
CSI 41 40 — 81
WNCC
Alejah Douglas 26, Ky Buell 13, Payton Fields 9, Ashley Panem 8, Bella Sparaco 7, Lidsey Hahoukou 6, Isabelle Cook 3, Matrice Brooks 2, Emma Johnson 2, Madison Blaney 1.