WNCC women knock off top-seeded Jones

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ky Buell hit a 15-footer with 13 seconds to play and the No. 16-seeded Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team knocked off No. 1-seeded Jones College in the second round of the NJCAA national tournament on Tuesday.

It is the first time a Cougar women’s basketball team has beaten a top-ranked team and it came in a team workmanlike fashion. Buell, who only had 10 points in the game but hit two of the biggest points of the game, said they knew this was going to be a close contest.

“As a whole we were all just so excited to be able to play and compete together the last two days,” the freshman from Cheyenne East High in Wyoming said. “From the get-go we were all locked in and ready to do what we knew we had in our bag! The week leading up to the national tournament you could tell that we all had a fire in our eyes and in our heart and wanted to go compete as a team! It wasn’t enough to just make it to the tournament we wanted to win!!”

The Cougars definitely have taken the nation by storm after earning an at-large berth to the national tournament and winning two straight, Monday against Iowa Western 79-70 and then Tuesday when they took out the No. 1 Bobcats 63-60.