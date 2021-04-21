WNCC women looking for Final 4 appearance

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team is making some noise at the NJCAA national tournament in Lubbock, Texas.
WNCC has won its first two games, including a 79-70 win over Iowa Western Community College on Monday and then the biggest win in school history, a 63-60 win over top-seeded and No. 1 Jones College on Tuesday.
That win on Tuesday gave the Cougars two wins in the tournament and only four other Cougar women’s basketball teams have accomplished that feat.
A win Thursday would give the Cougars three wins and the 2003 Lady Cougar team was the only team to get three wins at nationals. That team ended up finishing runner-up at nationals, falling to Gulf Coast State 81-42.
That 2003 team did not have any easy games in their three wins. The 2003 Cougars opened tournament play in Salina, Kansas, with a 65-46 win over Crowder College. WNCC then defeated Hiwassee 54-48, and then topped Midland College 61-56 in the finals.
Alejah Douglas, who had 27 points in the win over Jones College, said this team has been playing well at nationals and they want to keep winning and put their names in the history books as well.
“Since being here and playing, we have gained back momentum and been more focused with knowing what is on the line,” Douglas said.
If the Cougars can make the Final Four, they would be playing in the semifinals for the first time since that 2003 team. That would be special to the women’s program because they would make school history.
“It means a lot especially with it not being done in a very long time,” Douglas said. “It would mean a lot to the team and the program as well to make history.”
WNCC knows it won’t be easy, but they are also riding on that momentum that they have gained with the tournament wins already at nationals.
WNCC is 17-5 on the season and will join seven other teams in the Elite Eight. WNCC faces unbeaten No. 9 Three Rivers Community College at noon on Thursday. Three Rivers is 23-0 on the season and averaging 85 points a contest while WNCC is averaging 82 points a contest.
Three Rivers is allowing just 52.4 points a contest. The Raiders also have five players averaging in double figures, led by Myia Yelder at 14.6 points followed by Chaylea Mosby at 14.1. Hya Haywood is averaging 11.7, followed by Autumn Dodd at 10.5 and Karlee Holland at 10 points.
WNCC, however, is very similar to Three Rivers. The Cougars are allowing 58.9 points a contest and have three players averaging in double figures. Douglas is averaging 18.8 points followed by Lidsey Mahoukou at 12.8 and Ky Buell at 11.1. Ashley Panem is right behind at 8.1 and Payton Fields is at seven points.
While the WNCC and Three Rivers game would seem to be a battle with two equal teams, the other Elite Eight games on Thursday are also intriguing matchups. The other quarterfinal games pit No. 2 Trinity Valley against No. 7 Shelton State at 2 p.m.; No. 4 South Plains taking on No. 5 Northwest Florida State 4 p.m.; and No. 3 Chipola facing No. 11 Tyler Junior College at 6 p.m.
WNCC is the lowest seed still left in the tournament at No. 16. Douglas said this team will try to get to the Final Four.
“In order for us to win on Thursday, we will have to stay solid on the defensive end, rebound the ball, and execute on offense consistently,” she said. “Three Rivers is a good transition team and very competitive.”
But, this Cougar team has excelled and made people at the national tournament take notice with how they have played. WNCC is also the lone Region IX school to still be alive in Lubbock. Casper College, who earned a first-round bye, fell in the second round to Three Rivers 68-60. Otero, who won the Region IX tournament, went 1-1. The Rattlers opened the tourney with a 74-67 win over No. 12 Butler Community College before falling Wednesday to No. 5 Northwest Florida State.
Douglas said that is special that the team that fell in the Region IX semifinals is still playing while the other two are heading home.
“To be the only team in Region IX to remain,” she said, “it shows that we were meant to be here. “
What this tournament is doing is gaining experience for Douglas and the other freshman while giving the sophomores exposure to four-year schools if they so decide to move on. Douglas said this national tournament is just unreal with the talented teams that are here.
“The experience is like no other, especially with the top teams in the nation of NJCAA being here,” Douglas said.
But there is no vacation really going on. Douglas said it is all business and there is no celebrating just yet.
“During our downtime, we have been preparing for our next game by resting our body and watching film,” Douglas said. “There has not been any visiting places except for when we go to eat at a restaurant; it’s a business trip and the task is not finished yet to do any celebrating.”