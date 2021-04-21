WNCC women looking for Final 4 appearance

While the WNCC and Three Rivers game would seem to be a battle with two equal teams, the other Elite Eight games on Thursday are also intriguing matchups. The other quarterfinal games pit No. 2 Trinity Valley against No. 7 Shelton State at 2 p.m.; No. 4 South Plains taking on No. 5 Northwest Florida State 4 p.m.; and No. 3 Chipola facing No. 11 Tyler Junior College at 6 p.m.

WNCC is the lowest seed still left in the tournament at No. 16. Douglas said this team will try to get to the Final Four.

“In order for us to win on Thursday, we will have to stay solid on the defensive end, rebound the ball, and execute on offense consistently,” she said. “Three Rivers is a good transition team and very competitive.”

But, this Cougar team has excelled and made people at the national tournament take notice with how they have played. WNCC is also the lone Region IX school to still be alive in Lubbock. Casper College, who earned a first-round bye, fell in the second round to Three Rivers 68-60. Otero, who won the Region IX tournament, went 1-1. The Rattlers opened the tourney with a 74-67 win over No. 12 Butler Community College before falling Wednesday to No. 5 Northwest Florida State.

Douglas said that is special that the team that fell in the Region IX semifinals is still playing while the other two are heading home.