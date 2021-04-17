WNCC women ready for national tournament

When the Cougars are on, they are tough. The Cougars are averaging 83.8 points a game while Iowa Western is averaging 81.3 points a contest.

“We’re definitely going to have to come together and play as a team to be successful,” Sparaco said. “It’s not just about being better than the other team like we can a lot of times in our league. At this point in the season, everyone is good, and everyone is in Lubbock for a reason.”

Iowa Western has some size, too, which the Cougars will have to deal with. The size comes in the form of 6-foot-5 freshman Isnelle Natabou, who is averaging 9.4 points and five rebounds a game. The Reivers also have five other girls that stand 6-0 or taller including 6-3 freshman Ashley Bowen, 6-2 sophomore Ceassy Germano, 6-1 freshman Ali Edwards, 6-0 sophomore Dustie Obah, and 6-0 freshman Ayreona Carter.

Sparaco said the key is stopping the Reivers big girl.

“We are going to have to really shut down their big girl on Monday,” she said. “We haven’t played against a really strong and talented big this season. When we take care of business in the paint everything will fall into place.”