WNCC women roll over LCCC

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 22nd-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put three in double figures and rolled to an 87-61 win over Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Tuesday night.

Alejah Douglas led all scorers with 18 points while Lidsey Mahoukou chipped in 12 and Ky Buell had 11.

The Cougars trailed just once in the contest when LCCC hit the opening 3-pointer of the game. After that, WNCC received buckets by Mahoukou, Ashley Panem, and a 3-pointer by Buell to lead 7-3. The Golden Eagles came back to cut the deficit to one at 9-8 on another trey, but the Cougars went on an 8-0 run to lead 17-8 and led 25-11 after the first 10 minutes of play.

The second quarter saw WNCC jump out to a 34-15 lead and the by 18, 38-20 on a Mahoukou bucket. WNCC led 45-30 at halftime.

The third quarter saw WNCC jump out to a 52-33 lead after a bucket by Buell and Panem, and a 3-pointer by Payton Fields. The Cougars went up by 20, 55-35 and led 61-38 after a bucket by Emma Johnson and a free throw my Madison Blaney. WNCC led 67-49 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw the Cougars outscore the Golden Eagles 8-4 to open the period and lead 75-53. WNCC went up my 29 on a Maddy Campbell trey and won 87-61.