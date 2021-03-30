WNCC women rout Otero, 75-55

The last three quarters were pivotal for the Lady Cougars as they outscored Otero in all of those quarters. Sparaco said the bid key in that first quarter flop to the excellent play in the last three quarters was just mental.

“I think it all is a mental thing. We were down but once we get it into our heads that we can win this game just like when we were down at their place, we know we have the physical capabilities to beat the team. It all is mental. Mentally we had to come back, come together, and win it.”

WNCC didn’t look good in the first quarter, trailing 17-4 before Martrice Brooks hit back-to-back buckets to end the quarter with Otero up 17-8.

The second quarter saw Otero jump to a 21-13 lead before Alejah Douglas had an old-fashioned 3-point play and then Lidsey Mahoukou had a bucket with 4:48 to play to tie the game at 21. Otero came back with a trey, but Shanti Henry nailed a trey and then Ashley Panem gave the Cougars their first lead with a bucket at 26-24. Panem then came back and hit another trey for a 29-24 and the Cougars would never trail again as they held a 31-30 lead at halftime.