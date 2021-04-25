WNCC women’s soccer falls to Western Wyoming

A day after beating Central Wyoming College 5-1, the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team couldn’t find the offense a tough Western Wyoming Community College team, falling to the Mustangs 2-0 at Landers Soccer Complex.

WNCC’s offense was there as they had plenty of shots in the contest. In fact, the Cougars managed 19 shots in the game with six of them on goal. The Cougars just couldn’t get the yellow ball into the back of the net.

WNCC’s defense played OK in the win as they held down the Western Wyoming offense. The Mustangs 15 shots with six on goal.

Western Wyoming struck first with 18:34 to play when the Mustangs Hayden Rupe found the back of the net. There was no other scoring the rest of the half as WWCC held the 1-0 lead.

The second half was evenly played as WNCC had several scoring chances early, but couldn’t find the back of the net. Western Wyoming added an insurance goal on a play that Graisy Greener got the rebound off a save by WNCC goalkeeper Ana Von Ruden and found the back of the net.

WNCC didn’t quit, though. With about 10 minutes to play, Ana Caroline-Lopez had a good shot on goal that just went high.