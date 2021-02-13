WNCC women top CCC-Columbus 80-35

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team put three players in double figures and captured an 80-35 win over Central Community College-Columbus in the final day of the WNCC Classic at Cougar Palace.

Maddy Campbell led the Cougars in the win with 15 points all on five 3-pointers in the first half. Campbell also pulled down six rebounds.

Also hitting the double-digit scoring column were Lidsey Mahoukou with 11 points and Alejah Douglas with nine.

Madison Blaney, who finished with seven points, said it was a good game for everyone to get quality minutes.

“This game was a good game for everyone to get on the court, get their chance, and play their role for the team,” she said. “Everyone stepped up and contributed to our success.”

It was definitely a team win as 12 players scored for the Cougars. Blaney said the biggest thing that helped the team win was defense. WNCC held the Raiders to single digit scoring in three of the four quarters.

“The big keys that helped us get the win today was our defensive stops and transition points,” she said. “Shots weren’t falling so we had to run the court and get lay-ups.”