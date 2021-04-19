WNCC women top Iowa Western at national tournament

WNCC did everything right in the win over Iowa Western on Monday. The Cougars led for 99% of the contest and controlled the pace.

Panem said they did the little things to advance in the national tournament.

“The key was to rebound without second chance opportunities and defend well,” she said. “They played defense well on us but we just made our adjustments and read what the defense was giving us.”

WNCC opened the national tournament leading 9-3 before Iowa Western came back to take a 12-11 lead. That was short-lived s Bella Sparaco hit a bucket and then Panem nailed a shot along with two free throws by Ky Buell to lead 17-12. WNCC led after the first quarter 17-14.

The second quarter saw WNCC go up 25-17 on a Panem trey and led 27-20 on a Martrice Brooks 3-pointer. WNCC kept it raining threes as Buell nailed one to lead 30-23.

Iowa Western battled back to slice the lead to two, 31-29 with 1:27 to play in the half, but Payton Fields nailed a trey to lead 34-29. The Reivers closed out the half on a 4-0 run as WNCC led at halftime 34-33.