WNCC women top McCook, men fall 82-74

The 19th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team outscored McCook Community College 56-19 in the second half to open up a close contest to win going away 89-46 in a South Sub-region contest Friday evening at Cougar Palace.
A big key in the Cougars’ win was 3-point shooting, especially in the second half. WNCC shot just 8% in the first half (1-of-12) from beyond the arc. The second half saw the Cougars ignite for 53 % while burying eight treys.
Ky Buell led the way from behind the arc with three treys while Alejah Douglas had two treys.
Scoring was also widespread for the Cougars. On a night where Lidsey Mahoukou was held scoreless, WNCC put 11 players in the scoring column. Douglas led the way with 29 points including a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.
Buell also hit double figures with 19 points while Ashley Panem had 12 points. WNCC also got six points from Yara Garcia, five from Martrice Brooks, and four each from Shanti Henry, Isabelle Cook, and Madison Blaney.
The first quarter saw WNCC jump out to an 8-0 lead behind six points from Douglas and WNCC went on to lead 13-2 after a Payton Fields 3-pointer. McCook came charging back cutting the lead to 13-9. WNCC led after the first 10 minutes of play 19-12.
McCook started the second quarter by slicing the lead to 19-14. The Indians kept battling as they cut the lead to 23-20 on a 3-pointer. WNCC pushed the lead back to seven points, 31-24, on a Panem old-fashioned 3-point play and went on to lead at halftime 33-25.
The second half was all WNCC. The Cougars defense held McCook to just seven third quarter points. WNCC held a 42-29 lead when the Cougars went on a 15-2 run as Buell had nine points and Shanti Henry nailed a trey. WNCC led after three 57-32.
The fourth quarter saw WNCC outscore McCook 32-13. The Cougars led 63-30 and went on a 10-0 run that saw WNCC jump to a 73-36 win. Moments later, Yara Garcia scored six points in a 90 second time frame and Madison Blaney finished off the scoring with a trey for the 89-46 win.
WNCC will be back in action Wednesday when they host Northeastern Junior College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader in a key South Sub-region match-up.
(SUBHEAD) WNCC men fall to McCook 82-74
The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team were outscored 47-37 in the second half as the McCook Community College Indians came charging back and claimed a South Sub-region 82-74 win over the Cougars Friday evening at Cougar Palace.
The entire contest was back and forth and both teams didn’t shoot the ball from beyond the arc. McCook shot just 13 % from the 3-point line in the first half (2-of-15) but connected on 6-of-13 in the second half.
WNCC couldn’t find the range from beyond the arc. WNCC didn’t make one trey in the first half, but still owned a 37-35 lead at halftime. The second half, the Cougars connected on just 2-of-9 3-pointers.
The first half saw WNCC jump to a 23-18 lead and led by eight, 28-20, on a Tyler Mack 3-pointer. McCook came back and sliced the lead to two at 32-30. WNCC went back up by four points at 34-30 and held a 37-35 halftime lead.
The first part of the second half saw a wild contest. McCook took a lead at 50-49 and then went up 54-49 with 14:33 to play. The Cougars retook the lead at 63-62 on a Chase Thompson free throw with 9:22 to play.
The score was tied at 67 when McCook went on a 8-0 run to lead 75-67 with six minutes to play on five points from Rahkiem Petterson. WNCC got the deficit to five points at 76-71, but McCook scored the next six points in over a two-minute period to go up 82-71 and get the sub-region win.
WNCC out-rebounded McCook 45-27. Tayler Johnson had nine boards while Issad Solano had eight and Mack had seven.
WNCC had three in double figures. Thompson had 21 points including 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Solabo finished with 16 points while Johnson had 14.
McCook had four in double figures. Petteson led the way with 20 points while Damien Perry finished with 19. Boaz Quinlan had 15 points while Julian Lual had 12.
WNCC will return to action next week when they host Northeastern Junior College on Wednesday in a women’s and men’s doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
WNCC 19 14 24 32 – 89
McCook 12 14 7 13 – 46
MCCOOK
Kelly Snelling 1, Destiny Davis 3, Maite Lara Garcia 1, Valentina Monza 5, Amiya Dartest 8, Gail Whiting 13, Estrella Avalos 8, Jessika Espinoza 2, Carmen Leboreiro Iriarte 1, Carla Torrubia Cano 4.
WNCC
Alejah Douglas 29, Yara Garcia 6, Ky Buell 18, Martrice Brooks 5, Shanti Henry 4, Ashley Panem 12, Payton Fields 3, Maddy Campbell 2, Isabelle Cook 4, Madison Blaney 4, Emma Johnson 2.
McCook 35 47 – 82
WNCC 37 37 – 74
MCCOOK
Julian Lual 12, Rahkiem Petterson 20, Damien Perry 19, Boaz Quinlan 15, Rashe’ France 6, Marcus Tobin 5, Cortland Blake 5.
WNCC
Chase Thompson 21, Tayler Johnson 14, Tyler Mack 8, Aqwa Nywesh 9, Issad Solano 16, Them Koang 6.