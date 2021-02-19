WNCC women top McCook, men fall 82-74

The 19th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team outscored McCook Community College 56-19 in the second half to open up a close contest to win going away 89-46 in a South Sub-region contest Friday evening at Cougar Palace.

A big key in the Cougars’ win was 3-point shooting, especially in the second half. WNCC shot just 8% in the first half (1-of-12) from beyond the arc. The second half saw the Cougars ignite for 53 % while burying eight treys.

Ky Buell led the way from behind the arc with three treys while Alejah Douglas had two treys.

Scoring was also widespread for the Cougars. On a night where Lidsey Mahoukou was held scoreless, WNCC put 11 players in the scoring column. Douglas led the way with 29 points including a perfect 9-of-9 from the charity stripe.

Buell also hit double figures with 19 points while Ashley Panem had 12 points. WNCC also got six points from Yara Garcia, five from Martrice Brooks, and four each from Shanti Henry, Isabelle Cook, and Madison Blaney.

The first quarter saw WNCC jump out to an 8-0 lead behind six points from Douglas and WNCC went on to lead 13-2 after a Payton Fields 3-pointer. McCook came charging back cutting the lead to 13-9. WNCC led after the first 10 minutes of play 19-12.