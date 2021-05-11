WNCC women top NJC 3-1

The score stayed at 1-0 for nearly 20 minutes. With 12 minutes left in the first half, Mueller punched the ball into the net from about three yards from the goal to put WNCC up 2-0.

The Cougars weren’t finished scoring as Andrea Jimenez dished off a beauty of a pass to Mueller who hammered the ball into the goal from around the top of the box for the 3-0 lead with 8:40 to play in the half. That is where the score stood at halftime.

The second half saw the Cougars’ goalkeeper make about three or four stellar saves in net, one of which was a shot at point-blank range, which Ana Von Ruden snatched up into her grips. NJC has plenty more shots on goal for the half, but Von Ruden stopped most of them.

The one that snuck by, with 6:05 to play in the contest, was a shot by NJC freshman Valeria Perez to make the score 3-1. That was all either team got the rest of the way as the Cougars picked up the win.

NJC had 13 shots in the contest while WNCC finished with 15.

Von Ruden had seven saves in net for the Cougars.

WNCC finished with four corner kicks to five for NJC.