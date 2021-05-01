WNCC women top Northwest 4-2

Andrea Jimenez scored two goals and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team earned a 4-2 win over Northwest College Friday afternoon at the Landers Soccer Complex.
Ashley Ruiz, who scored the fourth goal of the game off a Jimenez assist, said they played alright.
“I feel like we did pretty good. It was just we fell a little pressure, but after awhile we were able to put it back together and finish strong,” Ruiz said. “We could have done better, but I feel like we did good.”
The first half saw the two teams score just once. That was a Jimenez pass to Destiny Mueller who booted the ball into the back of the net with 32:21 left in the half. After that, WNCC had six great opportunities to score again, but couldn’t get the ball into the net.
The second half was much better for the Cougars offensively, where they scored three times. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to go up 2-0 as Mueller dished an assist to Jimenez with 36:34 to play for the 2-0 lead. Then, with 22 minutes left in the contest, Jimenez had her second goal with an assist from Leticia Modesto for a 3-0 lead.
The Cougars couldn’t hold on for the shutout as the Trappers scored with 16:31 to play on a goal from Alexa Williams with 16:31 to play. Four minutes later, Northwest sliced the lead to a single goal as Kierra Cutright scored with 12:45 to play.
WNCC kept playing strong and added an insurance goal with 6:45 to play as Jimenez dished a pass to Ruiz and found the back of the net for the 4-2 lead.
Ruiz said they played a lot better in the second half.
“We did play a lot better in the second half,” she said. “I feel like we played a little bit more connected and we were able to connect more.”
WNCC had 29 shots in the contest compared to just 13 for Northwest. WNCC had 13 shots in the first half unofficially.
WNCC won the corner kick battle 5-2.
WNCC goalkeeper Ana Von Ruden had 13 saves in net.
WNCC will be back in action Sunday when they host Trinidad State Junior College in a women’s and men’s doubleheader. The Cougars will then head to Cheyenne, Wyoming, to face Laramie County Community College in a conference contest. WNCC was slated to host LCCC on Wednesday, but since the earlier game with LCCC was postponed, they need to go to LCCC to make up that postponed contest.
Ruiz said they need to stay connected to beat Trinidad State.
“Sunday we just have to play harder and stay connected,” she said. “We just need to get balls into the net.”