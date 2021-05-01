WNCC women top Northwest 4-2

Andrea Jimenez scored two goals and the Western Nebraska Community College women’s soccer team earned a 4-2 win over Northwest College Friday afternoon at the Landers Soccer Complex.

Ashley Ruiz, who scored the fourth goal of the game off a Jimenez assist, said they played alright.

“I feel like we did pretty good. It was just we fell a little pressure, but after awhile we were able to put it back together and finish strong,” Ruiz said. “We could have done better, but I feel like we did good.”

The first half saw the two teams score just once. That was a Jimenez pass to Destiny Mueller who booted the ball into the back of the net with 32:21 left in the half. After that, WNCC had six great opportunities to score again, but couldn’t get the ball into the net.

The second half was much better for the Cougars offensively, where they scored three times. It didn’t take long for the Cougars to go up 2-0 as Mueller dished an assist to Jimenez with 36:34 to play for the 2-0 lead. Then, with 22 minutes left in the contest, Jimenez had her second goal with an assist from Leticia Modesto for a 3-0 lead.