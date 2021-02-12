WNCC women top Northwest

The Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a 33-point third quarter to topple Northwest College 91-76 on Friday night in the WNCC Classic.

The first women’s game saw Lamar Community College use strong second and third periods to defeat Central Community College-Columbus 68-52.

Action wraps up Saturday in the classic with the Northwest women facing Lamar at 10 a.m. followed by the Northwest men against Lamar at noon. The WNCC women will battle Central-Columbus at 2 p.m. followed by the WNCC men taking on Central-Columbus at 4 p.m.

Mahoukou had the hot hand in the game, especially in the third quarter. Mahoukou had 11 of her game-high 28 points in the third, when the Cougars outscored the Trappers 33-18.

Bella Sparaco said the third quarter play was vital.

“The third quarter was huve for us to come out, make changes, and execute on both ends of the floor,” the sophomore said. “Defense wins games.”

Overall, she said they need to play four quarters.

“It wasn’t our best half but making adjustments and coming together as a team made a huge difference,” she said.