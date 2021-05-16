WNCC women top Trinidad, advance to regionals

Trinidad struck first scoring first just 9:28 into the match on a goal by Angelique Valencia. After that score neither team scored again in the half as Trinidad State held a 1-0 lead.

Both teams played tough in the second half. Finally, with 23:40 gone in the second half, Andrea Jimenez evened the match with a goal. Both teams continued playing tight defense as both teams finished regulation knotted at 1-1, forcing overtime.

Overtime saw both teams battle back and forth. Trinidad State had a late corner kick and a good shot that WNCC goalkeeper Ana Von Ruden saved. With 9:22 to play, the Cougars got the ball back and a long shot was stopped by the Trojan defense, but the kick ended up going to a Cougar and a pass to Mueller sent the speedy forward down the side as she out-ran the Trojan defender and from just outside the box, with time running out in overtime, planted the ball in the upper 90 for the game winner, sending the Trojans in disbelieve and the Cougar bench and players storming the field to congratulate Mueller.

Mueller said there was plenty of emotion with the game winner from the team.

“The emotions where everywhere on the field,” she said. “We were happy with the outcome because we pushed ourselves on the field.”