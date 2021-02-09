WNCC women topple EWC

The second half was a totally different story for WNCC. The Lancers hit the first bucket of the third and led 39-28. WNCC went on a 13-2 run to grab the lead on a Shanti Henry old-fashioned 3-point play. The two teams were tied after three quarters at 51-51.

That set up the fourth and the final 10 minutes was dominated by WNCC. The Cougars opened with a bucket by Lidsey Mahoukou and then a 3-pointer by Ky Buell. WNCC pushed the lead to 11 points at 64-53 on a Fields trey with six minutes to play.

EWC started to come back as they sliced the lead to 66-60, but a Madison Blaney bucket pushed the lead back to eight. The Lancers hit another 3-pointer with three minutes to play to cut the lead to 68-63, but the Cougars defense was tight the rest of the way, holding the Lancers scoreless while going on for the win.

WNCC shot just 37 percent from field but converted 10 3-pointers. Fields had three treys, while Douglas, Buell, and Henry all had two treys. But what won the game for the Cougars was their free throw shooting where the Cougars were 14 of 15 from the charity stripe.

The Lancers shot 38 from the field and made just seven 3-pointers of which only two came in the second half. The Lancers were 8 of 15 from the free throw line.