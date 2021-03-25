WNCC women topple Lamar

Ashley Panem and Ky Buell each had a double-double and the 17th-ranked Western Nebraska Community College women’s basketball team used a strong second half to earn a 67-53 win over Lamar Community College Thursday at Cougar Palace.

Panem finished the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and three 3-pointers, while Buell had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three 3-pointers to pace the Cougars.

It was the first time the Cougars played at home since Feb. 24 and it was a big win for the Cougar women according to Buell.

“I think we played OK,” she said. “We are starting to find our groove after coming back from the break that we had. I still don’t think we are where we need to be. We are going to keep working and keep pushing, but we still have work to do and that is what we are going to do.”

After the Cougars fell twice last week to Otero and McCook, this win is a big momentum boost to lock up a first-round bye in the regional tournament. The top two seeds in the South sub-region will get a bye and WNCC is fighting for the second seed.