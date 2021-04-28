WNCC's Chase Thompson signs with Division I Southeast Missouri State

“They are a young staff and it reminded me of my coach right now. I have a really close relationship with my coach; I love coach Billy [Engel],” Thompson said. “I always will and I appreciate everything he has done for me. They have the same kind of vibes and they are looking to change that program around. They had a great year this year and they are looking to have another great year next year.”

“I got the SEMO offer and he [coach Engel] told me to talk to him and after I talked to him they offered me a workout and this was before the season,” Thompson said. “Another reason I knew it was the right school is because they offered me before they saw me play a college game and if they believed that much in me they are going to believe that much in me when I get there. Coach Engel, this is my guy right here. He has been recruiting me for three years and telling me when I came here I could do my thing while also making sure I become a better player. That is what he has done. The biggest thing I give to him [Coach Engel] is he helped me mature. I was still a young kid coming in here, a freshman and not knowing anything about this, he helped me with the mental aspect of things and keeping my composure and that is something I have always had to learn to do.”