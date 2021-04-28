WNCC's Chase Thompson signs with Division I Southeast Missouri State

After one season at Western Nebraska Community College, Chase Thompson will be heading to the Division I level after signing with Southeast Missouri State on Monday.
Thompson is excited to be heading to the Division I level.
“Basketball is one of the most important things in my life besides family, so I knew it was something I wanted to do as long as possible,” the 6-foot-7 Cougar freshman from Omaha Westside graduate, said. “I plan on continuing my career, just not at the Division I level, but professionally afterwards. It means the world.”
His move to the Division I level was one that Thompson couldn’t pass up, especially since Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Scottsbluff are very similar communities.
“I have never been there [to Cape Girardeau],” he said. “They told me a lot about the town and it reminded me of a bigger version of here with the community. I really love the community here. That is why it made it so hard to leave is my guys, my coach, and the people here. I love them. I knew the opportunity was there and I had to get it.”
In his only season with the Cougars, Thompson was the team’s leading scorer at 19.3 points a game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point arc. Thompson averaged 5.1 rebounds a game and had 38 assists. Thompson was also a Third Team All-Region selection.
Thompson said many people doubted that he would go Division I. He proved everyone wrong.
“People didn’t think I would go Division I in high school. In fact, people told me I couldn’t go Division I out of high school,” he said. “I had looks out of high school and I had an offer but it wasn’t nothing serious. This year people were telling me what do you mean not going Division I, you are a Division I guy. That is what I proud myself on. It is a dream come true.”
What Thompson did was the right thing. He spent a year at the JUCO level to get better and to get seen because with today’s transfer portal, it is even harder to get a scholarship at Division I.
“It was crazy and I never thought I would go JUCO. At the last minute I decided to go JUCO and I knew where I was going when I said I was going JUCO. I had to jump through a lot of hoops and there were a lot of schools that were recruiting me. With the transfer portal this year, there are over 1,000 kids in it looking for a new home, so to get any kind of a scholarship at Division I is hard to do.”
Southeast Missouri State head coach Brad Korn is happy to get Thompson in his program next year.
“Chase brings a unique skill set to our program,” Korn said. “He is a very savvy player and an excellent passer and decision maker with the ability to play both forward positions creating mismatches and scoring opportunities.”
Thompson is ready to play for Korn and the SEMO coaching staff.
“They are a young staff and it reminded me of my coach right now. I have a really close relationship with my coach; I love coach Billy [Engel],” Thompson said. “I always will and I appreciate everything he has done for me. They have the same kind of vibes and they are looking to change that program around. They had a great year this year and they are looking to have another great year next year.”
WNCC head Billy Engel hooked him up with Southeast Missouri state and Thompson knew it must be the right place.
“I got the SEMO offer and he [coach Engel] told me to talk to him and after I talked to him they offered me a workout and this was before the season,” Thompson said. “Another reason I knew it was the right school is because they offered me before they saw me play a college game and if they believed that much in me they are going to believe that much in me when I get there. Coach Engel, this is my guy right here. He has been recruiting me for three years and telling me when I came here I could do my thing while also making sure I become a better player. That is what he has done. The biggest thing I give to him [Coach Engel] is he helped me mature. I was still a young kid coming in here, a freshman and not knowing anything about this, he helped me with the mental aspect of things and keeping my composure and that is something I have always had to learn to do.”
JUCO helped Thompson get to the next step and it helped him know what the college game is about. That one year of learning in junior college prepared him for the four-year level. Thompson will have four years to play at SEMO since this year does not count on a player’s eligibility whether in junior college or at the four-year level.
“There is nothing like it. JUCO basketball is tough,” Thompson said. “It is a crazy environment. People are fighting for scholarships. They are fighting to keep their lives going. They are fighting for their next step in their life. With COVID and the breaks we had to take this year, there is nothing this season has prepared me for hurdles and adversity. So, I am looking of what I learned as a more experienced freshman again.”
Engel said Thompson will fit in nicely with the Southeast Missouri State basketball program.
“Chase will bring a very unique skill set for his size,” Engel said. “He brought a lot of problems to defenses while he was at Western Nebraska as he did in high school. He is an outstanding young man so I see him bringing his character and skill set to SEMO and he will do a really good job there.”