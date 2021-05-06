WNCC's Cordero, Kaohi named NJCAA All-Americans

“When coach told me he submitted my name, I didn’t think I was going to get it, so when he called me telling me I did, I was more than a little surprised,” Kaohi said. “It means a lot to be recognized; none of this would have been possible without the whole team’s support and hard work this year.”

WNCC had a successful season, capturing the Region IX title and going 1-2 at the national tournament. At nationals, WNCC fell to Blinn College and Missouri State-West Plains while beating Lawson State Community College in five sets.

Kaohi said nationals gave the team plenty of experience.

“Nationals was definitely an eye opening experience,” Kaohi said. “There was so much talent in every team there and I think it was great competition.”

Cordero said the same thing.

“Nationals is a beautiful experience,” she said. “Since not just any team can go, the teams that play in the national tournament are good, high-level teams, and each team fights to play in the finals.”