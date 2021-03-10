 Skip to main content
Wolverines hand Bridgeport Bulldogs 59-43 loss in Class C2 state tournament
Wolverines hand Bridgeport Bulldogs 59-43 loss in Class C2 state tournament

LINCOLN — Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur broke open a close game in the third quarter to earn a 59-43 win over Bridgeport in the NSAA Class C2 Boys State Basketball Championships on Wednesday.

Bridgeport’s Braxten Swires tied the game at 25-25 at halftime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer in what was a close contest until late in the third.

The Bulldogs’ Cole Faessler gave Bridgeport its first lead of the game at 29-27 early in the third on a layin.

Swires again gave the Bulldogs the lead at 31-29. Braeden Stull knocked down a 3-pointer the Bulldogs its last lead of the game at 34-31.

Stay with starherald.com for more on this story.

Jeff Van Patten is the sports editor of the Star-Herald. Jeff can be reached by calling 308-632-9048 or emailing jeff.vanpatten@starherald.com.

